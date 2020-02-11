State aid to Wilton appears relatively flat

WILTON — It’s early days in the state legislative session that opened a week ago, but preliminary numbers for the governor’s budget from the Office of Fiscal Analysis indicate Wilton will receive slightly less money from the state in fiscal year 2021 than is budgeted in fiscal year 2020.

The town is slated to receive $565,433 in total state aid. That’s a decrease of $1,075 from FY2020.

The largest chunk is in the Education Cost Sharing Grant at $461,796, a decrease of 0.2 percent from FY2020.

The rest of the state aid includes $93,135 for a Municipal Stabilization Grant, $10,271 for the PILOT: State-Owned Real Property, and $231 for adult education.

Municipal stabilization grants are given to towns to tide them over during the transition period when they are experiencing scheduled reductions of their ECS funding. They are not permanent grants and are meant to go away over time.

While the governor’s proposed budget includes almost $39 million more for education, very little of it will be going to the towns in District Reference Group A. District Reference Groups are made up of towns of similar socio-economic makeups.

Wilton is one of three DRG-A towns scheduled for a slight drop in education aid. Three other towns will receive slight increases.

Weston is scheduled to receive $263,792, just $116 less than this fiscal year for essentially a zero-percent change.

Additional DRG-A towns receiving cuts include:

Ridgefield, scheduled to receive $568,700, for a 0.3 percent drop.

Redding, scheduled to receive $178,040, for a 0.6 percent drop.

Easton, scheduled to receive $172,080, for a 0.6 percent drop.

Towns receiving more education money include:

Westport, scheduled to receive $507,728, an increase of 3.4 percent.

Darien, scheduled to receive $443,228, an increase of 3.6 percent.

New Canaan, scheduled to receive $377,366, an increase of 4.4 percent.

Other towns and cities in Fairfield County will receive significant increases.

The largest percentagewise, although not in total dollars, is Greenwich, scheduled to receive $378,649, an increase of 36.5 percent.

Bridgeport is expected to receive $187.4 million, an increase of 1.3 percent.

Norwalk is expected to receive $12.6 million, an increase of 5.1 percent.

Danbury is scheduled to receive $37.7 million, an increase of 7.7 percent.

Stamford is expected to receive $13.6 million, an increase of 9.9 percent.