Stamford Health opens Geriatric Assessment Center in Wilton

Ron Bucci, left, senior excutive director of The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, and Elanit Linder, clinical community liaison, discuss the new Stamford Hospital Geriatric Assessment Center located on their campus in Wilton.

Health issues with older adults are not always readily apparent or obvious. For example, hiding behind symptoms of dementia, could be a urinary tract infection. And crossing certain medications can cause interactions that wreak havoc on a person’s body, rather than benefiting them.

To help treat those and other senior health problems, Stamford Hospital has recently opened a Geriatric Assessment Center on the Cannondale Campus in Wilton which includes Wilton Meadows, a rehabilitation and nursing facility, and The Greens at Cannondale, an assisted living and memory facility.

The geriatric center focuses on the prevention and treatment of age-related disabilities and diseases. It is open to residents of the campus and the public at large and is located at The Greens at Cannondale, with a separate entrance for outside visitors.

The center is staffed by Dr. Alison L. McElhorne of Stamford Hospital, who specializes in geriatric medicine and has a special interest in dementia evaluation and management, and palliative and hospice care.

“The geriatric center is another way to better serve the community. Dr. McElhorne can see anyone who needs additional care,” said Elanit Linder, clinical community liaison at Wilton Meadows, during a tour of the center.

Making the center’s service especially accessible, Linder said Dr. McElhorne makes home visits and Stamford Hospital takes a variety of insurances.

Common health issues addressed at the center include:

Balance and gait concerns

Caregiver education and support

Depression

Insomnia

Memory loss and dementia

Medication use

Pain control

Wound care

Goals of care and planning for the future

Based on the doctor’s assessment, the center will provide lifestyle recommendations and options to help manage age-related health conditions.

Ron Bucci, senior executive director who oversees both The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, is especially pleased to bring the new center on board.

“This is good for someone who has concerns with a loved one, be it cognitive changes, physical changes, or someone who wants their medications reviewed — sometimes a person is taking 12 or 13 pills a day. This is a wonderful resource for the community and is a best step to take in finding out if there is a diagnosis or treatment plan someone might need,” he said.

Ending the tour in the lobby of The Greens at Cannondale, resident Val Kalaidjian is enjoying a visit with fellow resident Vasilka Nicolova and her dog Binty, which Nicolova explains is Swahili for the word “daughter.” “That’s what Binty is to me, she’s like my daughter,” Nicolova says.

Bucci points out that providing quality services for seniors like Kalaidjian and Nicolova is the goal behind the Wilton campus.

Unlike corporate-owned senior facilities, The Greens and Wilton Meadows are family-owned and operated, Bucci said. They are the vision of builder and owner Fred Rzepka who wanted to create an innovative home for seniors, providing them with care and enhancing the quality of their lives.

“The geriatric center is another way to enhance their overall experience,” Bucci said.

The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows are located at 435-439 Danbury Road in Wilton.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com