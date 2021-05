CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a mistrial, lawyers for a New Hampshire man accused of stabbing two women to death in 2017 plan to argue in an appeal before the state Supreme Court that mishandled evidence prejudiced his case, and that the charges should be dropped.

Fosters Daily Democrat reports the state Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments last month in the case of Timothy Verrill, 38. A date hasn't been set yet.