In May, St. Luke’s Upper School students, and their families joined together in the Seldin Performing Arts Center for the 2021 Upper School Awards Ceremony. Friends, extended family, and the St. Luke’s School community were invited to tune in via livestream.

Kicking off the ceremony, St. Luke’s School Head of Upper School Liz Perry took a moment to thank the teachers, advisors, and class deans:

“The student accomplishments we will recognize this evening are due in large part to your care and commitment, and that has never been more true than in this extraordinary school year when I have asked so much of you,” Perry said.

Perry then went on to acknowledge the parents:

“The awards we present tonight recognize a range of accomplishments, but one thing they have in common is character. You have raised children of character — young people who are grounded in values and who use their time and talent to make St. Luke’s better. What more could we ask for? Thank you for raising these remarkable young people,” Perry said.

After the welcome remarks, Elyse Kim ‘21 performed a piano solo of Yann Tiersen’s “Comptine d'un autre été - L'après-midi,” from the film titled: “Amelie.”

Awards were presented by the Class Deans, Perry, and St Luke’s School Head of School Mark Davis.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s award recipients,” the school emailed Hearst Connecticut Media.

9th and 10th Grade Awards

Presented by 9th Grade Dean & US Science Teacher John Higgins and 10th Grade Dean & US History Teacher David Parsons

The Fancher Award: Peter Lewis ‘24 and George Foster ‘23

The Honor Award: Hannah Johnson ‘24 and Cessa Lewis ‘23

The Leadership Award: Macy Millones ‘23 and Myles Sead ‘23

11th Grade Book Awards

Presented by 11th Grade Dean and US English Teacher Susan Doran and Alec LeBris 11th Grade Dean and US Science Teacher

Brown University Book Award: Eason Jones

Cornell Book Award: Matthew Sherter

Dartmouth Book Award: Amira El Hattab and Karey Balkind

Harvard Book Prize: Aarit Bhatnagar.

St. Lawrence Book Award: Zion Profit and Will Stamoulis.

University of Pennsylvania Book Award: Sloan Barker

University of Virginia Jefferson Award: Ryan DeFilippo

Williams College Book Award: Sarah Case

Community Awards

Presented by Head of Upper School Liz PerryJames Radley Mattioli Impact Award: Jack Silverman ‘23

Nobbe Award: Elyse Kim ‘21

Announcement of the Salutatorian and Valedictorian

Presented by Head of School Mark Davis

Salutatorian: Elyse Kim

Valedictorian: Cate Mathews

12th Grade Awards

Presented by Head of School Mark Davis

The Community Service Award: Jackson Hart and Moli Ma

Seldin Family Performing Arts Award: Jack Laibe and Cameron Tyler

Richard M. Whitcomb Character Award: Eddy Boris and Aisha Memon.

Service Award: Jack Laibe

Dan Ireland Award: Brian Douglas

William K. VonFabrice Award: Doron Loewenberg

Richard J. Pedrick Award: Audrey Magnusen

Karen E. Weigman Award: Hanaa Ahmar

Be Kind Award: Abby Johnson and Koy Price

Senior Bowl: Cate Mathews

Senior Loyalty Cup: Elyse Kim

Head of School Award: Lewis Cropper and Danielle Nares