First- and second-year teachers of fifth-grade students through 12th grade students are invited to join the St. Luke’s School’s August Institute, which will take place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The five-day intensive workshop is offered in person at the St. Luke’s School in New Canaan and online for people who want to attend the workshop and want to do so remotely. The St. Luke’s School is located at 377 N. Wilton Road in New Canaan.