ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a business parking lot on the south side of St. Louis.

Investigators said officers were called around 4 p.m. Monday to the parking lot shared by a convenience store and payday loan business in the Fox Park neighborhood. Arriving officers found the body of a man believed to be in his 50s inside a car in the parking lot. The man had been shot several times, police said.