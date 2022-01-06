Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets life in prison for killing boy, 3 others

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for robbing and killing four people, including a 10-year-old boy.

Ja'Vonne Dupree, 24, was convicted in October of four counts of first-degree murder and other crimes. One of the victims, 56-year-old Patricia Steward, was a music producer who had worked with Dupree on rap songs. Her sons, 20-year-old Joseph Corley and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart, also were fatally shot, along with 18-year-old Deandre Kelly.

The killings happened in 2017 in the St. Louis County town of Glasgow Village.

At trial, Steward’s daughter testified that Dupree sometimes slept in the basement where Steward stored many of her designer clothing and shoes. The shooting happened after he was kicked out of the home.

Authorities said Dupree had three pairs of shoes that came from the crime scene when police arrested him four months later in Columbia, Missouri. Police also relied on Dupree’s social media posts to link him to the killings.