St. Louis leaders consider `ban the box’ legislation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis city leaders are considering a proposal that would remove criminal history questions from initial job applications in the private sector.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city Board of Aldermen began debate Friday on the “ban-the-box” legislation. The measure would, among other things, bar companies with 10 or more employees from including questions about convictions on an initial job application.

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is the measure’s sponsor. He says the bill is “about giving people a second chance and expanded employment opportunities.”

Similar "ban-the-box" regulations have been adopted around the country.

