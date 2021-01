ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis recorded its worst homicide rate in the past 50 years even though the total number of homicides during 2020 fell just short of the city's all-time record.

Police said 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — five less than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city's population has declined since 1993, the homicide rate was much higher in 2020.