Sri Lankan Cabinet reshuffled to counter economic crisis April 18, 2022
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers on Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state.
The appointments follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI