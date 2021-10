SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man shot by Springfield police during a hostage situation has died, police said Monday.

Police Chief Paul Williams said an officer shot Douglas Knakmuhs, 40, of Springfield, on Sunday as he was struggling with the hostage over a weapon.

Williams said before the hostage situation an officer had exchanged gunfire with Knakmuhs at a convenience store. He was known to police and had an outstanding warrant, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Knakmuhs fled that scene and entered a home, where he took a man hostage, Williams said.

After negotiations failed, officers entered the home and saw Knakmuhs with his gun to the man’s head and the two struggling over the weapon. An officer shot Knakmuhs and the hostage escaped injury, Williams said.

Knakmuhs died later at a hospital.

Both officers who shot at Knakmuhs have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine while an internal investigation is conducted.