Spray-painted house highlights affordable housing crisis

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The vandalism not only makes a public spectacle of a landlord's ongoing dispute with a renter he's trying to evict, it also shines a light on the need for affordable housing in the city.
The words “Carol Daly owes $6,000 in back rent!” are scrawled in black letters, 6 feet (2 meters) high and 10 feet (3 meters) wide. They appeared on the front of the house, facing a busy street, on Nov. 12.