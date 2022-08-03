Splendid Byzantine churches head Thessaloniki’s holy sites GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 9:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Visitors admire the Byzantine mosaics adorning the gigantic dome of the Rotunda on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Thessaloniki, Greece. The circular building was built as a Roman temple or mausoleum in the 300s, shortly after became a Christian church, later on a mosque – and is now a museum, though liturgy is still celebrated a few times a year. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 The White Tower, built in the late 15th century as part of the city's defensive walls, stands as the iconic monument of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The seaside promenade that extends for miles in front of it is beloved by tourists and locals, especially to beat the summer heat. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Mount Athos, the holy mountain and peninsula home to Orthodox Christian monasteries, is seen across the sea from Kavourotrypes Beach in the Sithonia peninsula on July 24, 2020, in Halkidiki, Greece. About 2,000 monks live in Mount Athos monasteries, some of them dating back to the Byzantine era. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 The Yahudi Hamman, a 500-year-old Ottoman bathhouse, stands near the flower market on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Named after the Sephardic Jews community that thrived in the city for centuries, the hamman and the markets were the main mingling places for the city's Jews, Muslims and Christians, who historically lived in separate neighborhoods. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 The 700-year-old church of Agios Panteleimon is seen in its lush garden in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Its precise brickwork, exuberance of domes and rounded windows and niches makes it a great example of Thessaloniki's Byzantine architecture. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A party tent is raised on the sea-facing terrace of the 5th-century church of Osios David on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Later that day, a festival would be celebrated there despite the summer heat that already shrouded the view of Mt. Olympus, the mythical home of the Greek gods, across the Thermaic Gulf. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 The early Byzantine golden mosaics adorning the immense dome of the Rotunda in Thessaloniki, Greece, are shown in this Saturday, June 25, 2022, photo. They portray a fusion of Roman architecture and Christian worship, with people praying in front of representations of the empire's most luxurious buildings. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A visitor lights candles in the 5th-century church of Osios David on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Thessaloniki, Greece. The small Orthodox Christian church preserves a 1,600-year-old Byzantine golden mosaic and medieval frescoes, making it a mandatory stop on a visit to Thessaloniki's many religious monuments. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Under fluttering strings of Greek and Byzantine flags, three men raised a party tent on the terrace of the 5th century Osios David church one recent Saturday, hoping it would shelter festivalgoers from the heat that already shrouded the view of Mount Olympus across the gulf.
That’s Thessaloniki in a snapshot — a seaside trove of early Christian art and architecture, with echoes of the sacred all around the city, from the mythical mountain home of the ancient Greek gods to the contemporary Orthodox Christian monasticism of Mount Athos.
Written By
GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO