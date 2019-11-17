Speeding up Connecticut to NYC commute key focus on plans

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two new plans to improve Connecticut’s transportation system include proposals to quicken commutes to and from New York City.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says it’s important for Connecticut to improve life for commuters, noting the Big Apple is the “global capital of the world” and Connecticut is part of that metropolitan center. His 10-year, $21.3 billion transportation plan invests $6.2 billion in rail improvements, including new cars and locomotives.

The state Senate Republican plan proposes a new Connecticut/New York Railroad Strategy Board to vet rail projects.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state has been investing in Metro-North Railroad, which has a contract with Connecticut to operate the New Haven Line. He says New York wants to make the busy commuter rail line better with Connecticut.