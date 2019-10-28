Special Curator’s Tour at Weir Farm in Wilton

A special Curator's Tour of decorative arts at the Weir Farm National Historic Site will be held Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, there will be a special Curator’s Tour at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton at 10 a.m.

Caroline Rainey, curatorial assistant and decorative arts researcher will lead the tour which will focus on the Weir House and decorative arts.

The tour is open to the public and registration is free. To register or for more information, call 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Weir Farm National Historic Site is located at 735 Nod Hill Road in Wilton. Set against a colorful Connecticut landscape, the site features the home and studio of American Impressionist, J. Alden Weir.