Speaker: Taking sides in contested GOP primaries possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House Republican caucus could take sides in some contested GOP primaries next year, House Speaker Larry Householder said.

Householder, a Republican from Perry County, holds the purse strings to the House Republican Campaign Committee. Although it currently reports only $41,039, Householder said it will have resources as members contribute, Gongwer News Service reported.

Next year's legislative elections include a large primary field. As a result, Householder said the caucus may pick sides in contested primaries with no incumbent running on a “case-by-case basis.”

Householder has also indicated he will work hard to protect incumbent Republicans. In light of that, GOP Sen. John Eklund, a Republican from Chardon in northeastern Ohio, announced earlier this year he was dropping a bid to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Diane Grendell.