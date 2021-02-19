Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

MADRID (AP) — Recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday, in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner.
In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police.