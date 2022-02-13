Southern Indiana veteran finds healing through art, nature

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Falls of the Ohio has long been a meaningful place for Jeffersonville artist Mike Gibson — it’s a place where he can explore the intersection of art, nature and therapy.
Gibson is currently working with the Falls of the Ohio Foundation and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana to teach a series of art classes at the Interpretive Center of the Clarksville state park. From spring through fall, he works for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a seasonal naturalist at the Falls of the Ohio.