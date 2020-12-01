Southern Illinois house fire kills 3, injures 2 others

ZEIGLER, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois house fire has killed three people, authorities said.

Callers reporting the blaze Monday afternoon in the city of Zeigler originally reported the home was fully engulfed with multiple people still trapped inside, WPSD-TV reported.

The Franklin County Coroner confirmed that one adult and two children died.

Firefighters and police officers attempted to enter the home to rescue anyone inside, but were unable to do so, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

A female was located outside the home, and airlifted from the scene to a burn center, authorities said. Her medical condition was not immediately released.

A firefighter also was injured and was transported to a local hospital before being released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Zeigler is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.