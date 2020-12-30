Southern California mountains glisten with heavy snow Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:32 a.m.
1 of6 The moon rises over snow covered mountains, behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline is viewed from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
MOUNT BALDY VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s snowcapped mountains glistened early Wednesday under the light of the last full moon of the year following the region’s first significant storm of the winter.
Ski and snowboarding areas in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains reported lots of new snow from the vigorous storm that rolled through the region from late Sunday through Monday.