Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation TRAVIS LOLLER and PETER SMITH, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 12:36 p.m.
1 of11 People pray during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People vote on the first ballot for president of the Southern Baptist Convention during the denomination's annual meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Pastor Ed Litton, of Saraland, Ala., answers questions after being elected as president of the Southern Baptist Convention Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear speaks during the denomination's annual meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 People make their way to a meeting hall for the afternoon session of the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Votes are collected on the first ballot for president of the Southern Baptist Convention during the denomination's annual meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People vote on a motion during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to have a floor debate on a proposed investigation into the denomination's handling of sexual abuse.
The SBC's business committee had planned to refer the proposal to its Executive Committee — the same entity alleged to have failed in its response to abuse cases — but the vote put the measure back out on the floor for discussion in the afternoon.
Written By
TRAVIS LOLLER and PETER SMITH