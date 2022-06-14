Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers DEEPA BHARATH and PETER SMITH, Associated Press June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 8:16 p.m.
ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.
The vote came three weeks after the release of a blockbuster report by an outside consultant on the long-simmering scandal, revealing that Southern Baptist leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims for years. Thousands of Southern Baptists are here in Anaheim for their big national meeting.
