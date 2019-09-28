Southeastern Utah national parks to allow e-bikes on roads

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Two national parks and two national monuments in southeastern Utah will allow the use of electric bicycles on roads in areas where traditional bicycles are allowed.

Park Service officials said the new policy takes effect Tuesday in Arches and Canyonlands national parks and in Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.

Officials said Friday the policy formally announced Aug. 30 implements an order signed Aug. 29 by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requiring Department of the Interior units to have a "clear and consistent e-bike policy."

The statement released Friday said visitors to the southeastern Utah park sites will allow traditional bikes and e-bikes on paved and unpaved roads open to the public, but not on any trails.

The parks don't have charging stations, and generators aren't allowed in the sites' back country.