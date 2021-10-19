North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions KIM TONG-HYUNG, HYUNG-JIN KIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 6:19 a.m.
1 of15 People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program. A part of Korean letters reads: "Fired a ballistic missile." Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, speaks after a meeting with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, back right, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A man walks past a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A passerby watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. The Japanese letters partially seen read: "Possible intercontinental ballistic missile." Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 ADDS FILE FOOTAGE - A woman walks past a TV screen showing a file footage of a North Korean missile, in a news program in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, speaks after a meeting with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, back right, listens as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, speaks after holding a meeting, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) í©ëNí êMé–/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage is seen at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program. A part of Korean letters reads: "Fired a ballistic missile." Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program. Korean letters read: on the top of screen read: "Fired a ballistic missile." Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
The launch of the missile into the sea came hours after the U.S. reaffirmed an offer to resume talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. It underscored how North Korea has continued to expand its military capabilities during the pause in diplomacy.
