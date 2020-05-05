South Dakota reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 53 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported three deaths from COVID-19, along with 53 new confirmed cases.

All three deaths were in Minnehaha County, which has seen most of the infections in the state. A total of 2,721 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, but the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed because many people have not been tested and people can be infected without feeling sick.

Health officials reported that most people who have tested positive have recovered. There are 802 active cases, and 75 people hospitalized from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.