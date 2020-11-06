South Dakota records record-high 28 new deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported another 28 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, setting a record high for single-day deaths since the pandemic began.

Since the start of November, 85 people in the state have died from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 510 people in South Dakota have died from coronavirus complications.

Positive cases in the state continued to climb, with 1,416 new cases reported Friday. The number of active cases in the state was 14,426 — another record high — and a total of 493 people were hospitalized as of Friday.

Among those who died, one person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s and 16 were over 80 years old.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.