South Dakota mom shares pregnancy, birth during pandemic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Through limitations and restrictions unbeknownst to him, Knox Bachman entered the world on the last day of March.

He was delivered by Alex Bachman via caesarean section at Sanford Aberdeen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were a lot more precautions than there was the first time,” the new mother told the Aberdeen American News by phone recently.

Knox is her second child delivered at Sanford Aberdeen. Her 2-year-old, Wrigley, had visitors and a sibling to dote on him in-person after his birth. With Knox, it was just him, his mother and his father, Jamie, until they left the facility on April 2. Knox wouldn’t get his “fresh 48” pictures taken by a local professional photographer within those first couple days. Through it all, Alex’s experience was heavy on sweet with just a dash of bitter.

The Aberdeen mom wanted to open up about her family’s personal story to reassure other women and families who are expecting that things will be OK. The experience in the obstetrics ward felt safe, Alex said. She just hopes they don’t stop allowing that one support person as hospitals in other parts of the country have. A woman having to do that on her own is heartbreaking, she said.

“We couldn’t have any visitors; parents and siblings couldn’t come. My husband was there as the one support person. (The hospital) didn’t discourage Jamie from leaving,” but encouraged him to limit his coming and going, Alex said.

Jamie was designated as Alex’s one support person allowed during her labor, delivery and immediate post care.

“For most women, birth brings extended family and friends together to meet the baby and support the new parents. COVID has changed that,” said Andrea Peterson, manager of the Sanford Aberdeen Women’s Center. “It’s interesting, though: At Sanford we’ve noticed that the visitor policy has a bit of silver lining. Without the extra visitors, new moms are getting better bonding time with their baby, taking to breastfeeding better (if that’s their chosen way to feed), and they’re getting more one-on-one time with the OB nurses.”

Prior to Knox’s arrival, there were check-ups and ultrasounds. Alex had to go to those alone the past few weeks, following the hospital’s protocol of no visitors or support people when patients are only there for check-ups. But the technician would send her home with photos for the rest of the family to fawn over. Although not ideal, and not the way the family envisioned welcoming their third child, they still had a very good experience.

“I never felt nervous entering the clinic or going up to the OB clinics. Dr. (Richard) Lewis and staff were very protective of patients,” Alex said. “Once you got up in the ward you didn’t feel anything different. Dr. Lewis was very open and honest about everything. He said, ’We’re going to be prima donnas here. We need to be when dealing with pregnant women and babies.”

When first checking into the hospital, there were a few hurdles. Alex and Jamie were met right at the door with screenings, restrictions and identification of patient and support person. Alex said that part left a much more sterile than welcoming feeling.

For a caesarean birth, it’s typically a three-night stay. Alex only wanted to stay two. “I just wanted to get home,” she said, and the doctor was very accommodating. Knox has had a well-check, and because Alex couldn’t drive yet due to the surgery, and only one person is allowed for those check-ups, Jamie took Knox to that appointment.

Coming home in a time of social distancing and self-isolation has altered what should be a very happy and busy time. There are a lot of video chats and photo messages to family and friends keeping them updated on Knox’s growth and change. Diapers and baby wipes have sometimes been difficult to find, but they also had prepped well before his arrival.

“It’s been really sad. You kind of feel a little bit cheated. You want to show him to all the people you love. Baptisms — you’ve got to put that on hold,” Alex said. “I know it’ll pass soon and we’ll be able to celebrate that way then.”

Welcome into this strange new world, Knox.