South Dakota governor signs bills worth $6.4M into law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday signed legislation that will kick in over $6.4 million to state programs including a new radio system for first responders and several new programs at state universities.

The biggest-ticket item was $5.1 million for the radio system upgrade, a request Noem made for legislators back in December. It will help upgrade the radio system used by police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. The old system is from 2003, according to the governor. The legislation includes an emergency clause that allow the funds to be used immediately.

The Republican governor also immediately made $450,000 available for partial tax refunds for low-income people over the age of 65 or people with disabilities.

The rest of the money won't be available until July. It includes almost $400,000 for a tech business startup center at Dakota State University and $550,000 for a rural veterinarian program at South Dakota State University.

Noem signed six other bills into law. She has vetoed two bills so far this year. The Legislature will meet for one day at the end of the month to consider overriding her vetoes.