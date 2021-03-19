South Dakota gov pushes changes to transgender sports ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday suggested language changes in a bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ or women’s sports leagues to limit the ban to high school and elementary schools, excluding college sports from the proposal.
The Republican governor had initially tweeted she was “excited to sign” the bill after it passed the Legislature but sent the bill back to lawmakers with suggestions to change its language. The governor's move, known as a style and form veto, amounted to a setback for the bill, but still kept it alive. A majority of both chambers of the Legislature can approve it on March 29.