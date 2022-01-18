South Dakota AG impeachment probe questions investigators

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers weighing impeachment charges for the state's attorney general on Tuesday drilled into the investigation of his fatal car crash in 2020, spending hours questioning the law enforcement officers and a specialist who analyzed the crash.
Nearly all of the House investigative committee's work has so far happened behind closed doors, but the committee of seven Republicans and two Democrats met in public Tuesday to question the law enforcement officers who investigated Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway in September of 2020. The committee has pledged to release much of the crash investigation files, but it was not clear when they would.