South Carolina lawmaker recovers from copperhead snake bite

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina legislator is recovering at home after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake in his front yard.

News outlets report Rep. Chris Wooten was letting his dog out Sunday when the snake attacked. He told The State he's expected to be okay, but was in the intensive care unit for a few days while antivenom was administered.

Wooten posted photos of his severely swollen foot on Facebook and said he slammed a brick on the snake's head.

This isn't the first time an incident occurred in the Republican lawmaker's front yard. News outlets reported last year he tackled a suspect who was running from police and wandered toward his home. Wooten, a high school football coach, pinned the suspect down until officers arrived.