South Carolina group urges protesters to get virus test

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An organizer of protests against racial injustice in South Carolina is urging people who participated in recent events to get tested for the new coronavirus.

The call from Lawrence Nathaniel of the group I Can’t Breathe SC comes after several group leaders and attendees tested positive, South Carolina news outlets reported.

Nathaniel, of Columbia, posted a Facebook video Saturday about the danger of COVID-19 to those currently protesting in the state. Nathaniel said four of his group’s leaders, three photographers and six protesters recently tested positive for the virus. He said testing is vital in light of the state’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Nathaniel said his group will cancel protests until they’re able to work out a safe way of assembling. Other protesters should be careful about joining protests until they’re sure they’re not spreading the virus, he said.

Events canceled include a Sunday art project on Main Street in Columbia called Chalk the Streets, The State reported.

Nathaniel said 12 of the artists scheduled to work on specific portions of the project backed out Sunday morning, including two who contacted him at 2 a.m. to inform him they tested positive for COVID-19.

Nathaniel told The Post and Courier the governor should "do everything in order to keep the citizens here safe.”

For him, the Post and Courier reported, that means a return to a statewide lockdown.

Meanwhile, The Greenville News reports that Clemson officials are reporting an increase of the virus in wastewater in the community. City and Clemson University officials have started testing wastewater going into a wastewater treatment plant, the city announced Sunday.

The announcement came two days after Clemson University announced 23 football players had tested positive for the virus.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak .