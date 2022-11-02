South Carolina: What to expect on election night

Republicans in South Carolina have steadily increased their hold on elected offices, occupying all statewide elected seats and all but one spot in the state’s seven-member U.S. House delegation. There have been some localized red-to-blue flips in recent years, but in many cases the state’s primaries, rather than general balloting, are the more contentious elections.
In this year’s midterms, Republicans are looking to maintain their dominance in statewide-elected offices, particularly the governor’s office, which a Democrat has not won in more than 20 years.