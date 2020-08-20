Son of killer of pregnant woman, 3 kids charged with death

MILLER, Mo. (AP) — The son of a man serving life behind bars in the Springfield killings of a pregnant woman and her three children has been charged in a weekend homicide.

Lyle DeLong, 23, is among three people charged with first-degree murder after 27-year-old Sarah Pasco was found shot to death Sunday near Miller. A friend of hers was critically wounded.

DeLong is the son of Richard DeLong, who was convicted in the 1999 killings of Erin Vanderhoef and her children. Lyle DeLong’s mother, Stacie Leffingwell, was suspected of being an accomplice in the Vanderhoef murders, but she died before going to trial, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Online records indicate Lyle DeLong is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Authorities say Pasco and another woman were abducted and shot. The other victim was able to help authorities locate Pasco’s body.

The probable cause statement in the case identifies Gary Hunter as the suspected shooter in the Pasco homicide but says Lyle DeLong played a role in the events, including allegedly lighting a vehicle on fire after the shootings.

He does not have an attorney listed for this case.