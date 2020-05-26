Some summer camps bag season; Memory Care outbreak worsens

In this Friday, May 22, 2020 photo, portraits of graduating seniors at Telstar Regional High School are displayed near the school's athletic field in Bethel, Maine. Graduation week plans in early June include at town parade and commencement exercise at the Sunday River Ski Resort.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some summer camps have decided to cancel their season but others are finding a way to operate under new rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Day camps for Maine children are allowed to open June 1, while overnight camps can open on July 1. Out-of-state campers are required to quarantine.

So far, about 14 camps decided to cancel their season after seeing the new guidelines or in anticipation of them, Ron Hall, executive director of Maine Summer Camps, told the Portland Press Herald. The state has about 270 summer camps.

The guidelines for overnight camps would limit the size of gatherings, segregate campers into groups, and require health screenings.

Slovenski Camps in Raymond will operate under the guidelines even though the camp will take on debt to do so, said owner Peter Slovenski.

“The economics of it will lead us into debt, but we don’t think of it as reopening the economy. We think of it as reopening life,” said Slovenski. “We’ll open, and do the best we can to help the children of Maine reopen their lives.”

MEMORY CARE OUTBREAK

One of Maine's largest coronavirus outbreaks continues to grow.

The outbreak at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth began with one case a week ago and grew to 67 confirmed cases and one probable case as of Monday. The number includes 20 staff members.

Everyone at Cape Memory Care is being tested. Some residents who tested positive have been moved to other care facilities.

DELAYED CARE

More than 40% of adults in Maine have delayed medical care since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Routine and elective medical procedures were allowed to resume May 1, but there have been backlogs since then.

There were other factors for delaying care. Mainers delayed care to avoid being exposed to the virus at health care facilities, while some had an inability to pay after being laid off or furloughed.