Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes CLAUDIA TORRENS, Associated Press May 4, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Sotero Cirilo sleeps in a small blue tent under a train track bridge in Elmhurst, Queens.
The 55-year-old immigrant from Mexico used to make $800 per week at two Manhattan restaurants, which closed when the COVID-19 pandemic started. A few months later, he couldn’t afford the rent of his Bronx room, and afterward, of another room in Queens he moved into.
CLAUDIA TORRENS