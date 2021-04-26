Some cancer survivors could have increased risk for heart problems after hormone therapy

Hormone therapies used to treat breast and prostate cancers can raise the risk for a heart attack and stroke, according to a new scientific report that advises close monitoring.
The risk is even higher for people who have two or more risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking or a family history of heart disease or stroke, according to the scientific statement issued Monday by the American Heart Association in its journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.