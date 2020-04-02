Some Wilton taxpayers may get relief

WILTON — Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an order to allow tax relief for eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Executive Order 7S, issued April 1, Lamont directed municipalities to establish two tax programs, a “Deferment Program” and “Low Interest Rate Program.” Municipalities can choose to participate in one or both programs.

The Deferment Program allows eligible taxpayers a deferment by 90 days of any taxes on real property, personal property or motor vehicles, or municipal water, sewer and electric rates, charges or assessments “for such tax, rate, charge, or assessment from the time that it became due and payable.”

According to the order, eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents are those that attest to or document significant economic impact by COVID-19, and/or those that document they are providing relief to those significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management will issue guidance as to which taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents shall be considered eligible for the Deferment Program. But participating municipalities may, by a vote of the Board of Selectmen, extend eligibility for the deferment program to other categories of taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents.

Under the Low Interest Rate Program, delinquent taxes on real property, personal property, motor vehicles, or municipal water, sewer and electric charges or assessments, will be subject to interest at the rate of three percent per annum for 90 days from the time when it became due and payable until the same is paid, from March 10 through and including July 1, 2020, unless the delinquent portion is subject to interest and penalties at less than three percent per annum.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice acknowledged the latest order in a message Wednesday night on the town of Wilton’s website.

“Today, the governor issued Executive Order 7S, which among others, requires municipalities offer either a property tax deferment or low interest rate program... If you have any questions, email me or the appropriate town department,” she said.

Other new directives under Executive Order 7s:

Safe Stores Mandatory Statewide Rules, requires retail establishments to take additional protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Sixty-day grace period for premium payments, policy cancellations and non-renewals of insurance policies.

Extension of 30-day period of credit for liquor permittees.

Daily payment of certain taxes changed to weekly.

Flexibility to amend Medicaid waivers and State Plan.

Allowance of suspension of in-person voting requirements for critical and time sensitive municipal fiscal deadlines.

Suspension of reapplication filing requirement for the homeowners’ elderly/disabled circuit breaker tax relief program and for the homeowners’ elderly/disabled freeze tax relief program.

Substitution of full inspection requirements pertaining to Oct. 1, 2020 Grand List Revaluations.

Extension of deadline to file income and expense statements.

Suspension of non-judicial tax sales.

Click HERE for further details of Executive Order 7S.

