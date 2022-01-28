Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 9:54 p.m.
FILE - An empty outdoor mall at Bally's Las Vegas along the Las Vegas Strip during the coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020. Some shuffling among owners has some Las Vegas Strip properties destined in coming months for rebranding, demolition, reconstruction, and the addition of familiar names. Caesars Entertainment plans to rename Bally's Las Vegas as the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drawing on a name made famous at a downtown gambling hall that was the original home of the World Series of Poker.
FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at The Tropicana hotel and casino in Las Vegas, on Aug. 4, 2015. Some shuffling among owners has some Las Vegas Strip properties destined in coming months for rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names. The Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated after Bally's Corp., buys the nearly 1,500-room resort.
FILE - The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen in Las Vegas, on May 3, 2018. At The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the landmark volcano that has spitfire since the hotel opened in 1989 is destined to be snuffed out once Hard Rock International acquires operations of the Polynesian-themed property in a cash deal with MGM Resorts International worth nearly $1.1 billion.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some shuffling among owners could result in rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names at some of the Las Vegas Strip's most iconic properties.
Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of the venerable Bally’s Las Vegas, announced this week that it plans to rename its heart-of-the-Strip towers the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drawing on a name made famous at a downtown gambling hall that was the original home of the World Series of Poker.