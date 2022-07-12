Some Ukrainians won't flee areas caught in crosshairs of war FRANCESCA EBEL, Associated Press July 12, 2022 Updated: July 12, 2022 2:34 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, walks to his apartment, after filling out his daily crossword, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, watches the news on his tv in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, walks in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 Soldiers rest and eat ice-cream on benches in front of the apartment building Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Ilchenko, a former soldier in the Soviet army, is furious at the Russians. He wants them to be "expelled as soon as possible" and sent back to their towns. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, sits on his couch and bed in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 FILE - Ukrainian soldiers run after a missile strike hit a residential area, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Injured residents sat dazed and covered in blood. A crater was now the centre of the courtyard. Last week, the governor of the Donetsk oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee to safer towns further West, saying that evacuating the region was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to better defend towns against a Russian advance. Many refuse to leave the city. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 FILE - A policeman helps an injured woman after a missile strike hit a residential area, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Injured residents sat dazed and covered in blood. Last week, the governor of the Donetsk oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee to safer towns further West, saying that evacuating the region was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to better defend towns against a Russian advance. Many refuse to leave the city. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 FILE - Damages inside an apartment building after a missile strike hit a residential area, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Last week, the governor of the Donetsk oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee to safer towns further West, saying that evacuating the region was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to better defend towns against a Russian advance. Many refuse to leave the city. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 FILE - Blood stains on a door in the hallway of the apartment of 66-year-old Volodymyr, after a missile strike hit a residential area, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Last week, the governor of the Donetsk oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee to safer towns further West, saying that evacuating the region was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to better defend towns against a Russian advance. Many refuse to leave the city. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, watches television in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 The kitchen of Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, opens the windows of the kitchen in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 Seventy-year-old pensioner Valerii Ilchenko, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, walks to his apartment, after filling out his daily crossword, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Now a widower, Ilchenko says he still has no intention of leaving. "I don't have anywhere to go and don't want to either. What would I do there? Here at least I can sit on the bench, I can watch TV," he says in an interview in his single-room apartment. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Ninety-one-year-old internally displaced woman from Sloviansk, who was a Russian language teacher, Iraida Vorobiova, sits on the train at the Pokrovsk train station heading to Dnipro, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 An internally displaced girl looks out the window of a train heading to Dnipro, in the Pokrovsk train station, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 A field of sunflowers in Donbas, Donetsk oblast, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting for control of the Donbas, a fertile and industrial region in east Ukraine where a conflict with Moscow proxies has raged since 2014. Russia has made significant gains in recent weeks, and is poised to fully occupy the Luhansk oblast – which, alongside Donetsk oblast, is one of two provinces that make up the region. Attacks on key cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk have dramatically increased, killing and injuring scores of civilians each week. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 Internally displaced from Sloviansk, 26-year old Nataliia Tkachenko, holds her 8-month old son Oleksii, on a train leaving to Dnipro, in the Pokrovsk train station, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Internally displaced from Sloviansk, 26-year old Nataliia Tkachenko, holds her 8-month old son Oleksii, on a train leaving to Dnipro, in the Pokrovsk train station, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 Internally displaced from Sloviansk, 26-year old Nataliia Tkachenko, holds her 8-month old son Oleksii, on a train leaving to Dnipro, in the Pokrovsk train station, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 Internally displaced from Sloviansk, 5-year old Hena, looks out the window on a train heading to Dnipro, in the Pokrovsk train station, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Many are responding to the authorities' pleas to evacuate. As Russian troops march west, a steady flow of people continue to evacuate from towns caught in the crosshairs of the war, with hundreds leaving on a daily evacuation train from Pokrovsk. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 People who mostly refuse to evacuate their homes, wait in line to receive humanitarian food aid from the Kramatorsk city council, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. There are multiple reasons for residents' unwillingness to leave. Many are retirees, or from low-income families, who fear they would not be able to support themselves financially away from home. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 A fisherman resident who refuses to evacuate his hometown, fishes by the river, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. There are multiple reasons for residents' unwillingness to leave. Many are retirees, or from low-income families who fear they would not be able to support themselves financially away from home. Others are worried they would not be accepted in West Ukraine – a some concern based on a widely-perceived feeling that some Ukrainians resent predominantly Russian-speaking easterners and blame them for the war. A few, authorities say, also harbour pro-Russian sympathies and are waiting their arrival. Meanwhile, there are those who do not believe their lives simply would change under either the Russians or Ukrainians. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Burned-out cars and splintered trees smolder in the aftermath of a missile strike on Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine. A body lies on the ground, covered by a sheet. Wounded residents sit dazed and covered in blood. A crater has been gouged in the center of a once-calm, sunlit courtyard.
Across the beleaguered city, Valerii Ilchenko sits under the shade of the trees, working on a crossword puzzle. The 70-year-old widower now has difficulty walking, and this daily ritual in the fresh air gets him through the day.
Written By
FRANCESCA EBEL