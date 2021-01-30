Somalia faces troubled national election as time runs out HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 3:45 a.m.
Residents and officials lead a demonstration supporting a resolution to allocate 13 seats to the Banadir region which encompasses the capital, in effect expanding the Senate, in Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — As Somalia marks three decades since a dictator fell and chaos engulfed the country, the government is set to hold a troubled national election. Or is it?
Two regional states refuse to take part, and time is running out before the Feb. 8 date when mandates expire. A parliament resolution allows President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and lawmakers to remain in office, but going beyond Feb. 8 brings “an unpredictable political situation in a country where we certainly don’t need any more of that,” United Nations special representative James Swan told reporters this week.