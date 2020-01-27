Solar fields go live to benefit Wilton

An aerial shot of the joint solar field in Middletown, shared by Wilton and Weston. The field went live at the end of December, and will be generating approximately 3.3 million kWh of electricity — 2.7 million for Wilton and the remainder for Weston.

WILTON — Two solar fields in Middletown are looking sunny for Wilton.

The fields went live at the end of December, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

As part of a Virtual Net Metering project, one solar field is shared by Wilton with the town of Weston, and the other field is Wilton’s alone.

“The fields will be generating approximately 3.3 million kilowatts (kWh) of electricity a year, — 2.7 million kWh for Wilton and the remainder for Weston,” Vanderslice said.

The electricity will be allocated to Wilton schools and municipal buildings. Wilton High School alone requires 2 million kWh, Vanderslice said.

She estimates approximately 65 percent of the electrical needs for the town’s municipal buildings and school buildings are now being met through rooftop solar and Virtual Net Metering.

Virtual Net Metering is an off-site solar energy program. It gives participants energy billing credits for renewable solar electricity generated at a location not physically connected to the account. It is available only to farms, the state, and municipalities.

The energy generated from Wilton’s solar fields in Middletown goes to Eversource, which in turn, gives Wilton credits for it.

