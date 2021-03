Contributed photo

The Socks for Soldiers Organization at Wilton High School has begun its last drive for the 2021 school year. The drive began March 22 and will run through April 14. The club advisor is Dan Pompa, who was recently approved for a kidney donation.

The members of the organization will be collecting solely socks for the drive annd they will be donated to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, and Kick For Nick in Wilton.