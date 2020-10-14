Socks for Soldiers begins new drive in Wilton

WILTON — Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers club has begun its first collection of the school year. The students are seeking donations of new white or black crew or tube socks for enlisted men and women. They are also seeking donations of any color or style of socks for male and female veterans.

The collection runs through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Donation boxes ar set up outside the high school’s main office on the second floor lobby and outside Dann Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing.

Since December 2008, the Socks for Soldiers campaign has provided soldiers and veterans with more than 14,000 pairs of new socks. During this drive, the club is collecting new socks for Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, Kick for Nick in Wilton, and Provisions for Patriots Program in Georgia.

Leading the Socks for Soldiers team this year are Roen Crameri, Eli Ackerman and Tyler Casey.