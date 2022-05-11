Social-worker, rights groups sue Ohio city over abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and women's rights challenged a small Ohio city's ban on abortion Wednesday, arguing it is an “extraordinarily broad” infringement on the constitutional rights of due process and free speech.
The lawsuit argues that the abortion restriction approved last May by the city of Lebanon, in southwest Ohio, should be declared illegal regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court follows through with a leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.