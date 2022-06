TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand.

City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. That's after the city over the past five years collected 500,000 cigarette butts left by smokers using the sand as an ashtray.