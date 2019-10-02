Smoke lingers from hay fire in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Smoke from a fire that burned 20,000 bales of hay in southern Arizona will linger for at least a day.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at the San Xavier Co-Op Farm about a quarter-mile east of the San Xavier Mission.

Drexel Heights Fire District spokeswoman Tracy Koslowski says several outbuildings and metal hay barns were destroyed. No one was injured.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution health watch Wednesday, particularly for areas west and southwest of Tucson because of the smoke. Health officials say specks of soot, dust and aerosols are showing up in the moderate range but it’s possible that monitors aren’t capturing everything.