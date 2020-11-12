Small plane crashes, burns near suburban Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small plane crashed and burned Thursday in a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

A KTLA-TV news helicopter overhead showed fire burning parked cars in the street and on a lawn of a house in a neighborhood off one end of Whiteman Airport’s single runway.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with foam.

Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the 11:44 a.m. incident involved a small aircraft.

Whiteman, which serves small aircraft, is located in the Pacoima area about 15 miles northwest of downtown.