Small plane crash in Roy injures 3 including bystander

ROY, Utah (AP) — Three people are recovering after a small plane crashed after taking off from Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Authorities say the crash occurred Sunday shortly before 4 p.m. in Roy.

The single-engine aircraft went down, clipping a highway billboard before landing next to Interstate 15.

Roy police say two men on board were injured. But their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A third person, a bystander, was hospitalized after inhaling smoke from the crash scene.

Several people rushed to the site, hopping a fence to get to the injured.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reports that the plane is registered to Axiom Aviation, an Ogden flight school.

A plane with the same tail number made an emergency landing in the same area last year.

No one was hurt in that incident.