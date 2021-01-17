Small group of armed protesters dwarfed by police at Capitol DAVID EGGERT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 4:22 p.m.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A small group of gun-toting demonstrators rallied Sunday outside of Michigan's Capitol building near a sizable presence of law enforcement officers on high alert after this month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.
About a dozen protesters openly carried guns, including some who promoted the anti-government “boogaloo" movement, a slang term adopted by the pro-gun extremist movement that is a reference to a sequel — in their case, a second U.S. civil war.
DAVID EGGERT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER